Watchdog Concerned Over Baghdad's Maltreatment Of Displaced Iraqis With Alleged IS Links

Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:42 PM

A prominent international rights group on Tuesday raised concerns about Baghdad's attitude toward thousands of displaced Iraqis already subjected to unfair trials for alleged links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), saying they are facing higher risks with the government further hindering their normal life by closing camps for internally displaced persons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A prominent international rights group on Tuesday raised concerns about Baghdad's attitude toward thousands of displaced Iraqis already subjected to unfair trials for alleged links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), saying they are facing higher risks with the government further hindering their normal life by closing camps for internally displaced persons.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International released a new report, "Marked for Life: Displaced Iraqis in cycle of abuse and stigmatization," that reveals the Iraqi authorities' maltreatment toward displaced people with alleged ties to the terrorist group, as thousands of families across the country still do not have any information about the whereabouts of their loved ones who have disappeared. Additionally, they face numerous obstacles while accessing the civil documentation needed for employment, education, seeking state benefits and free movement.

"Thousands of displaced Iraqis with perceived ties to the armed group calling itself the Islamic State (IS), already subjected to arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances and unfair trials, are today at heightened risk as Iraqi authorities move ahead with the closure of camps despite the range of obstacles to their safe, dignified and sustainable return," the group said.

Over the last few weeks, the Iraqi authorities have shut down several camps for internally displaced persons, including the Ninewa and Karbala camps in Baghdad as part of a new policy to have all camps closed by March, thus, forcing thousands of people to go to precarious shelters or to return to their areas of origin, where may be unsafe.

The rights group called on Baghdad to address the issue and stop the collective punishment of internally displaced people with perceived links to the IS as part of any national programs to close camps, which are currently the only option for shelter for many people.

"Tackling these injustices is the only way to ensure a safe and dignified return, otherwise they risk perpetuating the sorts of actions that sow the seeds for future cycles of violence," Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa Lynn Maalouf said.

The rights group also urged the Iraqi authorities to prevent further "cycles of abuses" by providing guarantees that no one is punished for the crimes of others. It added that all Iraqis should have the possibility to obtain the necessary civil documentation, as well as information about the whereabouts of those who disappeared.

Iraq has long suffered from various terrorist groups' activities. In 2014, vast territories of the state were occupied by the IS. Despite the fact that the Iraqi authorities announced the country's complete liberation from IS militants after over three years of fighting in 2017, pockets of terrorists continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated regions where these people were displaced from. At the same time, the country's security forces claim to be preventing the majority of their attempts.

