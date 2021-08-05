UrduPoint.com

Watchdog Concerned Over Women's Rights In Afghanistan As Taliban Make Territorial Gains

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Watchdog Concerned Over Women's Rights in Afghanistan as Taliban Make Territorial Gains

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Justice for women's rights offenders in Afghanistan remains elusive and the law that aims to provide legal protection to women is becoming ineffectual as the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) makes more territorial gains across the country, according to a prominent rights watchdog.

"Gains by Taliban forces as the United States completes its troop withdrawal leaves the current Afghan state, and women's rights in particular, uncertain," Human Rights Watch said.

In a bid to promote human rights and specifically women's rights, the government of Afghanistan passed the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW Law) through a presidential decree in 2009.

The EVAW law makes 22 acts of abuse toward women criminal offenses, including rape, battery, forced marriage, preventing women from acquiring property, and prohibiting a woman or girl from going to school or work.

The law helped facilitate a rise in reporting and investigations of violent crimes against women and girls and the convictions of those responsible.

Despite falling short of expectations, it introduced the establishment and expansion of legal aid groups and the training of a cadre of female lawyers, prosecutors, and judges, which have resulted in substantial improvements in legal protections for women.

"But as the opposition armed group, the Taliban, have made territorial gains, the prospect of a Taliban-dominated government or descent into fragmented civil war threatens the existing constitutional order, including provisions guaranteeing women's equality and the EVAW law," HRW said.

The rights group pressed international donors to strengthen their commitment to protecting Afghan women amid expanding Taliban control, saying that "governments that have long supported women's rights in Afghanistan should advocate forcefully for enforcement of the EVAW law, which has driven slow but genuine change."

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Lawyers Marriage United States Criminals Women From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 reco ..

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

15 minutes ago
 UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

45 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 ..

Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 untraceable

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

6 minutes ago
 Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Forei ..

Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Foreign Affairs Committee

6 minutes ago
 UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Po ..

UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Policy Priorities Shift to Asia

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.