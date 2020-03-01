Watchdog Condemns Detention of Sputnik Turkey Employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Reporters Without Borders watchdog group has condemned the detention of three Sputnik Turkey employees, as well as of their colleagues from pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya Ajansi news agency and Rudaw Turkce news network.

"#Turkey: 4 journalists from @RudawTurkce & @MAturkce arrested in #Edirne when covering refugees crisis in #Pazarkule and 3 @sputnik_TR reporters arrested in #Ankara for a story on #Antioch.

@RSF_tr : Journalists can't be seen as responsible of this regional crise. #FreeThemAll!" Reporters Without Borders wrote on Twitter.

Late on Saturday, organized groups of protesters tried to force their way in homes of three Sputnik Turkey employees, demanding them to cease their professional activity and threatening them with violence. After the incident the journalists went to the police and have later been detained over an article about one of Turkey's provinces.