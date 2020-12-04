UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:49 PM

Watchdog Condemns Incarceration of Hong Kong Media Tycoon Denied Bail

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday condemned the arrest and imprisonment of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai after he had been denied bail on fraud charges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday condemned the arrest and imprisonment of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai after he had been denied bail on fraud charges.

On Thursday, Lai, the founder of the Apple Daily newspaper and a vocal opponent of Beijing was reported to have been charged with fraud and then denied bail. The tycoon was originally arrested in August under a new national security law.

"The IFJ strongly condemns his repeated arrests and calls for the authorities to respect Hong Kong's constitutional commitment to press freedom. The IFJ urges Hong Kong police to release Lai and cease biased investigation towards pro-democracy media institutions," the watchdog said in a statement.

In late June, China adopted a law that adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries. The critics of the law in China's special administrative region and abroad fear that it might limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms. Meanwhile, China insists the law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the fundamental freedoms of the local population.

