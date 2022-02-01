UrduPoint.com

Watchdog Finds Evidence Of Racism, Misogyny, Harassment Within UK Police

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 05:36 PM

The UK Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Tuesday recommended the Metropolitan Police Service change policing practices after an investigation found evidence of harassment, racism, violence toward women and other inappropriate behaviors within the force

"The behaviour we uncovered was disgraceful and fell well below the standards expected of the officers involved," IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said.

The probe was opened in March, 2019 following claims that an officer had sex with a drunk person at the Charing Cross police station in central London.

According to the police watchdog, of the 14 officers investigated, two were dismissed for gross misconduct and put on the barred list, preventing future employment with the police, while another two resigned and several others faced disciplinary action.

Following the release of the report, the London Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the conduct of those officers "does not represent the values" of the force and pledged to consider the recommendations made by the IOPC.

"We are deeply sorry to Londoners and everyone they have failed with their appalling conduct and acknowledge how this will damage the trust and confidence of many in the Met," they said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also welcomed the recommendations, adding that he has been clear with the police commissioner about the scale of change that is needed to rebuild trust with Londoners.

>