Watchdog Forecasts Seafood Catch in Russia to Drop to 4.94Mln Tonnes in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russia 's total seafood catch volume for 2019 is expected to come out to 4.94 million tonnes, which is approximately 2 percent less than last year's record, Ilya Shestakov, the head of the Russian Federal agency for fisheries, Rosrybolovstvo, said on Wednesday.

"At this point, we are falling 2 percent behind the record of 2018. We pretty much expect this dynamic to continue and bring us to 4.94 million tonnes [of catch]," Shestakov told reporters.

According to the watchdog, the negative dynamics have been driven by decreased catch of salmon.

"Although it [the catch of salmon] reached a record high this year compared to the lean years, it still saw a decrease in comparison with 2018," Shestakov said.

At the same time, catch rates went up for certain other breeds of fish, including mackerel, saury and the Far Eastern sardine a total of 200,000 tonnes, or 32 percent more than in 2018.

Aquaculture also developed this year, according to the official.

"The increase [in farming of aquatic organisms] totaled almost 36 percent, or 202,000 tonnes, in the first three quarters of the year. But it is the fourth quarter that matters the most, so we expect the results to be not bad," Shestakov said.

In 2018, the catch of aquatic bioresources in Russia was the highest in 26 years, totaling 5.03 million tonnes. The Far Eastern fisheries alone accounted for more than half of the total, with the catch of salmon, in particular, the highest in history.