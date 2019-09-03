UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Group Accuses Boris Johnson Of Stoking Anti-Muslim Sentiments Last Year

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:56 AM

Watchdog Group Accuses Boris Johnson of Stoking Anti-Muslim Sentiments Last Year

UK Prime Mister Boris Johnson allegedly triggered a spike in anti-Muslim bigotry with comments he made last August, the Tell Mama monitoring group claimed in its report on Islamophobia in 2018, published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) UK Prime Mister Boris Johnson allegedly triggered a spike in anti-Muslim bigotry with comments he made last August, the Tell Mama monitoring group claimed in its report on Islamophobia in 2018, published on Monday.

On August 5 2018, The Daily Telegraph newspaper published an opinion piece by Johnson, who had just recently resigned as foreign secretary, where he expressed a negative attitude toward niqabs, a traditional Muslim garment that covers a woman's entire body and face, comparing them to "letterboxes."

"The second and more significant spike occurred in August after the former foreign secretary Boris Johnson wrote a column referring to veiled Muslim women as 'letterboxes' and 'bank robbers'.

In the week following his article, anti-Muslim attacks increased by 375x - from 8 incidents the previous week, to 38 in the following," the watchdog said in the report.

While Johnson was widely criticized by various members of the media and political establishment, enough ordinary citizens seemed to share his position at the time. According to Sky Data, a pollster run by the Sky News broadcaster, 48 percent of respondents of a August 2018 survey did not think Johnson should apologize, and 60 percent did not consider his remarks to be racist.

Related Topics

UK Bank United Kingdom August Women 2018 Muslim Media From Share

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Goodwill Ambassador ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

23 minutes ago

Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital ..

7 seconds ago

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences on Pa ..

9 seconds ago

FBR releases first tranche of sales tax refunds pr ..

2 minutes ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.