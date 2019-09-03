Watchdog Group Accuses Boris Johnson of Stoking Anti-Muslim Sentiments Last Year

UK Prime Mister Boris Johnson allegedly triggered a spike in anti-Muslim bigotry with comments he made last August, the Tell Mama monitoring group claimed in its report on Islamophobia in 2018, published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) UK Prime Mister Boris Johnson allegedly triggered a spike in anti-Muslim bigotry with comments he made last August, the Tell Mama monitoring group claimed in its report on Islamophobia in 2018, published on Monday.

On August 5 2018, The Daily Telegraph newspaper published an opinion piece by Johnson, who had just recently resigned as foreign secretary, where he expressed a negative attitude toward niqabs, a traditional Muslim garment that covers a woman's entire body and face, comparing them to "letterboxes."

"The second and more significant spike occurred in August after the former foreign secretary Boris Johnson wrote a column referring to veiled Muslim women as 'letterboxes' and 'bank robbers'.

In the week following his article, anti-Muslim attacks increased by 375x - from 8 incidents the previous week, to 38 in the following," the watchdog said in the report.

While Johnson was widely criticized by various members of the media and political establishment, enough ordinary citizens seemed to share his position at the time. According to Sky Data, a pollster run by the Sky News broadcaster, 48 percent of respondents of a August 2018 survey did not think Johnson should apologize, and 60 percent did not consider his remarks to be racist.