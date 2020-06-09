Watchdog Group Urges EU to Get Tough on Surveillance Tech Exports

A group of seven prominent non-profit organizations on Tuesday called on the European Union to embrace harsher regulations to prevent sales of cyber-surveillance technology to authoritarian countries

With that goal in mind, Human Rights Watch (HRW), along with the Reporters Without Borders, Amnesty International, and other watchdogs, published a joint letter to EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan.

"The European Union should adopt stronger regulations to prevent cyber surveillance technology developed in Europe from being sold to repressive governments.

.. EU member states that have hindered the progress of more robust legislation should drop their opposition," HRW said in a statement.

According to HRW Germany Director Wenzel Michalski, weak rules make the EU complicit in the suppression of dissent by authoritarian governments.

"The EU needs to plug the holes in its trade regime and stop being complicit in human rights abuses," he added.

In 2016, the EU proposed to reform the regulation regarding surveillance technologies sales, which was later significantly watered down due to the opposition from several countries.