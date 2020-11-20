Watchdog Groups Accuse Nepal of Stalling Human Rights Abuse Investigations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Watchdog groups on Friday criticized Nepal for stalling investigations into human rights violations during the armed conflict between the government and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist).

According to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Advocacy Forum, the country's justice system has been refusing to respond to allegations of human rights violations by law enforcement officials.

"The government of Nepal has maintained a robust commitment to impunity, protecting alleged abusers at the expense of victims' rights and undermining the rule of law.

Rather than providing truth and reconciliation, the weak transitional justice structures have been used to create delays and make excuses to avoid criminal investigations or essential reforms," Meenakshi Ganguly, the HRW South Asia director, said in a statement.

From 1995-2006, Nepal has been engulfed in a domestic conflict between the government and the Communists. The struggle has resulted in at least 13,000 people dead and 1,300 missing, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.