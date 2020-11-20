UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Groups Accuse Nepal Of Stalling Human Rights Abuse Investigations

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Watchdog Groups Accuse Nepal of Stalling Human Rights Abuse Investigations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Watchdog groups on Friday criticized Nepal for stalling investigations into human rights violations during the armed conflict between the government and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist).

According to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Advocacy Forum, the country's justice system has been refusing to respond to allegations of human rights violations by law enforcement officials.

"The government of Nepal has maintained a robust commitment to impunity, protecting alleged abusers at the expense of victims' rights and undermining the rule of law.

Rather than providing truth and reconciliation, the weak transitional justice structures have been used to create delays and make excuses to avoid criminal investigations or essential reforms," Meenakshi Ganguly, the HRW South Asia director, said in a statement.

From 1995-2006, Nepal has been engulfed in a domestic conflict between the government and the Communists. The struggle has resulted in at least 13,000 people dead and 1,300 missing, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Nepal Criminals Government Asia

Recent Stories

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

2 minutes ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held

2 minutes ago

Govt to engage stakeholders on proposed PTA with A ..

2 minutes ago

'Emotional distress': S. Korea court orders compen ..

2 minutes ago

Teacher held over thrashing student

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.