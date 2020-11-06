UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Hopes Phase 3 Of Russian Anti-COVID Vaccine EpiVacCorona Trials To Begin In Week

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Watchdog Hopes Phase 3 of Russian Anti-COVID Vaccine EpiVacCorona Trials to Begin in Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, expressed hope that Phase 3 of trial of EpiVacCorona, Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19, would begin in a week.

"I hope the third phase will begin in a week," she said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

According to Popova, all results that have been up to this point were very good, the safety of the vaccine has been proven, and it is also areactogenic, since there is no xenogenic protein in it.

Participants in the trials felt neither an increase in temperature, nor any deterioration in health, Popova claimed.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Head of Swiss National Council to Visit Kosovo Aft ..

10 minutes ago

Police nab 2 butchers selling meat of dead animals ..

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 3 lives, infects 579 in Sindh : Ch ..

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif architect of lotacracy: Shibli

10 minutes ago

CAS blocks El Haddadi wish to play for Morocco

13 minutes ago

Tennis: Paris Masters ATP results - 1st update

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.