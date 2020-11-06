Watchdog Hopes Phase 3 of Russian Anti-COVID Vaccine EpiVacCorona Trials to Begin in Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, expressed hope that Phase 3 of trial of EpiVacCorona, Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19, would begin in a week.

"I hope the third phase will begin in a week," she said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

According to Popova, all results that have been up to this point were very good, the safety of the vaccine has been proven, and it is also areactogenic, since there is no xenogenic protein in it.

Participants in the trials felt neither an increase in temperature, nor any deterioration in health, Popova claimed.