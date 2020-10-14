The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-government organization on Wednesday suggested that Bulgaria create an independent and pluralistic national commission in order to prioritize press freedom during the next parliamentary election campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-government organization on Wednesday suggested that Bulgaria create an independent and pluralistic national commission in order to prioritize press freedom during the next parliamentary election campaign.

According to RSF, in 2019, Bulgaria signed the International Partnership on Information and Democracy, however Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has so far failed to follow watchdog's recommendations for improving the situation with press freedom in the country.

"The Bulgarian government is unfortunately demonstrating a clear lack of interest in improving freedom of the press and in respecting its international obligations.

Although press freedom is enshrined in its constitution, Bulgaria risks becoming a country with no one to exercise it," Pavol Szalai, the head of RSF's European Union and Balkans Desk, said, as quoted in the press release.

According to the RSF, the commission should consist of Bulgarian and international experts and it will be tasked with drawing up concrete recommendations to the government.

Bulgaria is ranked 111th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2020 World Press Freedom Index, which is the lowest ranking among the countries of the Balkan region.