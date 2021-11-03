Watchdog Releases Report on Hardships Faced By Immigrants at Detention Centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An international study by a prominent human rights organization in six countries sheds a light on hardships faced by migrants in detention centers and in dealing with migration proceedings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) An international study by a prominent human rights organization in six countries sheds a light on hardships faced by migrants in detention centers and in dealing with migration proceedings.

"This report examines alternatives to immigration detention in six countries: Bulgaria, Canada, Republic of Cyprus, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States to highlight viable, successful alternatives that countries should implement before resorting to detention," the Human Rights Watch said in the report published Wednesday.

A number of immigrants were interviewed who described their lives in detention centers with unsanitary, overcrowded and dangerous living conditions. In certain detention centers, people were even denied masks, gloves, soap and hand sanitizer - essential personal protective equipment during COVID-19.

Amid the pandemic, a number of detention centers released immigrants under different conditions.

In the US, immigrants were released from detention centers on electronic monitoring devices worn on their ankles. In Spain, immigrants were released into a reception program with housing, food, caseworkers and legal assistance. They were even provided with Spanish language classes.

"A series of pilot case management programs operated in Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Poland also show that surveillance is not necessary to ensure individuals enrolled in alternative to detention programs stay engaged in the immigration process," the watchdog added.

Following the first two years of these pilot programs, 86% of people participating said their caseworkers were very helpful in aiding their navigation of complex immigration processes.

In the United Kingdom, case management programs were implemented in collaboration with the Home Office and civil society organizations.