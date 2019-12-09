Watchdog Report Says No Political Bias Against Trump in Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Office of the Justice Department's Inspector General said in a report released on Monday that it found no evidence there was political bias or improper motivation against US President Donald Trump in the Russia investigation.

"We concluded that [then Counterintelligence Division Assistant Director Bill] Priestap's exercise of discretion in opening the investigation was in compliance with Department and FBI policies, and we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced his decision," the report said.