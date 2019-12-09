UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Report Says No Political Bias Against Trump In Russia Investigation

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Watchdog Report Says No Political Bias Against Trump in Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Office of the Justice Department's Inspector General said in a report released on Monday that it found no evidence there was political bias or improper motivation against US President Donald Trump in the Russia investigation.

"We concluded that [then Counterintelligence Division Assistant Director Bill] Priestap's exercise of discretion in opening the investigation was in compliance with Department and FBI policies, and we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced his decision," the report said.

Related Topics

Russia Trump FBI

Recent Stories

Punjab govt striving for providing every possible ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority shuts two food points at bus ..

5 minutes ago

EU to Update Arctic Policy Amid Growing Internatio ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese thinktank meet Pakistani counterparts

5 minutes ago

'Corruption to be eliminated from govt offices'

5 minutes ago

Alberta Premier Kenney Heads to Ottawa to Fight Ca ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.