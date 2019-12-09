Watchdog Report Says Russia Probe Had 'Serious Performance Failures' by FBI Officials

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion had serious performance failures by FBI officials, the US Department of Justice Inspector General said in a watchdog report released on Monday.

"We concluded that the failures described above and in this report represent serious performance failures by the supervisory and non-supervisory agents with responsibility over the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] applications," the report said. "These failures prevented OI [National Security Division's Office of Intelligence] from fully performing its gatekeeper function and deprived the decision makers the opportunity to make fully informed decisions."