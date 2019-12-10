UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Report Says Russia Probe Had 'Serious Performance Failures' By FBI Officials

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Watchdog Report Says Russia Probe Had 'Serious Performance Failures' by FBI Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion had serious performance failures by FBI officials, the US Department of Justice Inspector General said in a watchdog report released on Monday.

"We concluded that the failures described above and in this report represent serious performance failures by the supervisory and non-supervisory agents with responsibility over the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] applications," the report said. "These failures prevented OI [National Security Division's Office of Intelligence] from fully performing its gatekeeper function and deprived the decision makers the opportunity to make fully informed decisions."

Related Topics

FBI From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

46 minutes ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

29 minutes ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

29 minutes ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

29 minutes ago

World Aviation Safety Summit discusses cross-indus ..

1 hour ago

Declaration on Children, Climate Action Signed by ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.