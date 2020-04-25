Watchdog Says 168,000 People in Russia Monitored by Medics Over COVID-19 Suspicions

Over 168,000 people in Russia are currently being monitored with suspicion of having contracted the COVID-19 infection and more than 2.7 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country since the start of the outbreak, consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Over 168,000 people in Russia are currently being monitored with suspicion of having contracted the COVID-19 infection and more than 2.7 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country since the start of the outbreak, consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Saturday.

"More than 2.

7 million tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the Russian Federation; 168,000 people remain under medical supervision," a statement from the agency read.

Rospotrebnadzor, which is a government agency at the forefront of Russia's effort against the coronavirus pandemic, added that nearly 170,000 tests were conducted across the country in the past day.

Russia currently counts nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases with over 600 fatalities and nearly 6,000 recoveries.