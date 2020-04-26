UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Says 173,000 People In Russia Monitored By Medics Over COVID-19 Suspicions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Over 173,000 people in Russia are currently being monitored with suspicion of having contracted the COVID-19 infection and more than 2.8 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country since the start of the outbreak, consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Sunday.

"More than 2.

8 million tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the Russian Federation; 173,000 people remain under medical supervision," a statement from the agency read.

Rospotrebnadzor, which is a government agency at the forefront of Russia's effort against the coronavirus pandemic, added that nearly 156,000 tests were conducted across the country in the past day.

Russia currently counts nearly 75,000 coronavirus cases with over 680 fatalities and over 6,200 recoveries.

