Watchdog Says Belarusian Justice System Fails To Protect Victims Of State Oppression

Watchdog Says Belarusian Justice System Fails to Protect Victims of State Oppression

The Belarusian justice system has failed to protect members of the country's opposition who suffered from state-sponsored violence, encouraging oppression against the participants of protests that emerged after the August 9 presidential election, a prominent rights group said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Belarusian justice system has failed to protect members of the country's opposition who suffered from state-sponsored violence, encouraging oppression against the participants of protests that emerged after the August 9 presidential election, a prominent rights group said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a report titled "Belarus: 'You Are Not Human Beings'" that covered the standoff between the Belarusian government and the opposition that did not recognize the results of the presidential election and organized nation-wide rallies in support of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

"Human rights groups have collected evidence of the torture of hundreds of peaceful protesters and documented the deaths of at least four. We have repeatedly called for effective investigations to bring those responsible to justice, but there is little hope of that from a system that not only protects police with anonymity, but also encourages intimidation and further violence against victims and witnesses," HRW Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Marie Struthers said.

The group called on the international community to take all necessary measures to tackle the issue of human rights violations in Belarus.

"Governments, international and regional organizations should use all their leverage to pressure the Belarusian authorities to end this assault on human rights. We also urge the international community to take all available measures to deliver justice in Belarus," Struthers said.

Belarus entered a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory and slapped sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials over alleged election fraud and crackdown on the opposition.

