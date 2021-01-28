Watchdog Says Brazil Uses Dictatorship-Era Law to Jail Critics of Its COVID-19 Response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An international rights group on Thursday accused the administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of using a dictatorship-era law to imprison critics of the government's COVID-19 response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) An international rights group on Thursday accused the administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of using a dictatorship-era law to imprison critics of the government's COVID-19 response.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Brazil resorted to the 1983 National Security Law, which was enacted during the country's dictatorship, to seek prison sentences for those who criticize the government's strategy during the global health crisis.

"Since June 2020, Federal police have opened criminal investigations against at least four government critics under the 1983 National Security Law at the administration's request," the HRW said in a press release.

In addition to those four cases, the government called for an investigation into a Supreme Court justice based on the 1983 law and two reporters based on a differed law but prosecutors and the police have not yet said if the investigation is opened, the HRW added.

"The National Security Law grants special protections to the reputations of high-level officials, including the president, and the armed forces that no other Brazilian citizen or institution receives," HRW's Americas Director Jose Miguel Vivanco said, as quoted in the press release.

The rights group mentioned the case of caricaturist Renato Aroeira who published a cartoon that depicted Bolsonaro drawing a giant swastika. Brazilian Justice Minister Andre Mendonca called for an investigation against Aroeira and a reporter who shared his cartoon online for violating Article 26 of the 1983 law which criminalizes defamation or slander of the president.