Watchdog Says FBI Agents Made Unauthorized $2Mln Buy of Intellectual Property in Operation

The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) said on Tuesday it found three FBI agents were involved in misconduct for participating in an unauthorized $2-million purchase of intellectual property related to a classified undercover operation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) said on Tuesday it found three FBI agents were involved in misconduct for participating in an unauthorized $2-million purchase of intellectual property related to a classified undercover operation.

"The OIG investigation substantiated the allegation that the then Special Agent in Charge (SAC) and two then Assistant Special Agents in Charge (ASACs) of the field division participated in the $2 million purchase of intellectual property related to a classified undercover operation without the authority to do so," the OIG said in a press release. "The OIG found that these actions were a violation of FBI policy."

The OIG said the incident occurred in 2014 but did not provide any additional information related to the classified undercover operation.

The Special Agent in Charge deliberately falsified a funding request for the operation and the two other assistance Special Agents in Charge did not provide accurate cash-on-hand figures related to the operation in order to obtain the $2 million for the unauthorized purchase of intellectual property, the release said.

The Special Agent in Charge and one of the Assistant Special Agents in Charge retired, the other agent resigned, the release said. The OIG has provided the FBI with a classified report about the incident so the agency can take appropriate action, the release added.