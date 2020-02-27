UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Says Human Rights Under Assault In Central, South America In Annual Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:19 PM

Watchdog Says Human Rights Under Assault in Central, South America in Annual Report

Central and South American countries throughout last year witnessed rampant and gross human rights violations to a worrying degree, a prominent rights group said in an annual report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Central and South American countries throughout last year witnessed rampant and gross human rights violations to a worrying degree, a prominent rights group said in an annual report.

According to Amnesty International's human rights regional assessments for the previous year, governments and security forces increasingly resorted to violence and arbitrary detentions to suppress the plentiful protests across the continent.

"2019 brought a renewed assault on human rights across much of the Americas, with intolerant and increasingly authoritarian leaders turning to ever-more violent tactics to stop people from protesting or seeking safety in another country," Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said in a foreword to the report.

Guevara-Rosas added that young people's willingness to stand up and demand change, triggering broader demonstrations, was reason for hope for future generations.

More than 200 people were killed in protests between Haiti, Venezuela, Chile and others, while Colombia proved the world's deadliest nation for human rights defenders, with 106 killings.

The Nobel peace prize laureate organization also noted a worrying increase in gun violence in the United States, Mexico and Brazil, attributing the rise to lax gun control laws.

Attacks against and murders of indigenous peoples are also on the rise in the naturally rich region, where a clash between economic exploitation and preservation are spilling over into bloodshed, Amnesty wrote. Brazil, Peru and Ecuador are examples where logging and cattle farming businesses are resulting in land seizures of peaceful local tribes.

Amnesty International also described restrictive migration policies by US President Donald Trump's administration as dangerous for motivating other countries in the region to increasingly turn away refugees from violence and economic hardships.

"As we enter a new decade, we cannot afford for the governments of the Americas to keep repeating the mistakes of the past. Instead of restricting people's hard-fought rights, they must build upon them and work towards creating a region where everyone can live in freedom and safety," Guevara-Rosas concluded in the opening statement.

South America continues to experience turmoil as regime change in Bolivia and protests for better economic conditions have gripped Chile and Venezuela while devastating wildfires in the Amazon forest caused worldwide outcry against Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro's environmental policies.

Related Topics

World Amnesty International Trump Young Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Peru Chile United States Colombia Mexico Venezuela Haiti 2019 From Refugee

Recent Stories

Efforts being made to ensure best arrangements dur ..

56 seconds ago

Street criminals arrested, 6 motorbikes recovered

1 minute ago

Polio teams training to start at tehsil level

1 minute ago

China Ready to Cooperate With All JCPOA Parties to ..

1 minute ago

Final Year Projects Exhibition 2020 at UET

15 minutes ago

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.