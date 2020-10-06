Watchdog says Novichok-type nerve agent found in Navalny samples

(@FahadShabbir)

The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Tuesday that samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Germany contained a Novichok-type nerve agent

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Tuesday that samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Germany contained a Novichok-type nerve agent.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said the blood and urine samples contained a "cholinesterase inhibitor" similar to two Novichok chemicals that were banned by the Hague-based body in 2019.