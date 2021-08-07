Watchdog Seeks Records of China Conducting Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests on US Diplomats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Judicial Watch said on Friday it filed a lawsuit against the State Department to obtain records that Chinese officials required US diplomats in China to do an anal swab test for the novel coronavirus.

"Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the State Department for non-identifying records of U.S. diplomatic personnel being subjected to invasive COVID-19 'anal swab' tests by the Chinese government," the watchdog group said in a press release.

Beijing denies claims that US diplomats in China had to undergo anal swab coronavirus tests.

A State Department spokesperson previously said that Chinese officials who required American diplomats to undergo an anal swab test did so in error.

China started conducting the anal swab coronavirus test in January, claiming it's more accurate than the oral test.

In March, Japan asked the Chinese government to stop conducting anal swab tests on Japanese citizens entering China after receiving some complaints.