UrduPoint.com

Watchdog Seeks Records Of China Conducting Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests On US Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

Watchdog Seeks Records of China Conducting Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests on US Diplomats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Judicial Watch said on Friday it filed a lawsuit against the State Department to obtain records that Chinese officials required US diplomats in China to do an anal swab test for the novel coronavirus.

"Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the State Department for non-identifying records of U.S. diplomatic personnel being subjected to invasive COVID-19 'anal swab' tests by the Chinese government," the watchdog group said in a press release.

Beijing denies claims that US diplomats in China had to undergo anal swab coronavirus tests.

A State Department spokesperson previously said that Chinese officials who required American diplomats to undergo an anal swab test did so in error.

China started conducting the anal swab coronavirus test in January, claiming it's more accurate than the oral test.

In March, Japan asked the Chinese government to stop conducting anal swab tests on Japanese citizens entering China after receiving some complaints.

Related Topics

China Oral Japan January March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

44 minutes ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

44 minutes ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

44 minutes ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

1 hour ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.