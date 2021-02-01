JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefit payment program, which was launched in South Africa amid a national COVID-19 lockdown, has been plagued by controversy and malfeasance, according to a report compiled by the non-profit group Corruption Watch.

The TERS's initial purpose was to support employees who were unable to continue working due to the lockdown measures. The initiative was launched from March to October 2020. According to the report, based on the experiences of 126 whistle-blowers, some $2.47 billion were disbursed from the Unemployment Insurance Fund by July 31, although not everyone received the promised funds.

"The most common type of allegation was of employers receiving the TERS but failing to pay it over to the employees, followed by employers claiming a TERS benefit for employees who were, in fact, working. Other examples included partial TERS payments rather than the full amount due to employees, false claims, or failure to claim the TERS for those employees who were not working and therefore eligible," the watchdog said in a statement.

Corruption Watch lists payroll officers, company finance personnel and inspectors who took bribes to disregard labor rights violations, and third parties who offered assistance in accessing benefits among those implicated in unsavory conduct.

"The next step is to ensure that these cases [are] appropriately dealt with to ensure that our recommendations as those of the Special Investigative Unit and the Auditor General are seen through. These findings must be implemented by the department of labour. The department must now invest in competitive IT systems that will ensure proper flow of payments without any corrupt bodies associated. They must ensure due diligence and proper monitoring," Karam Singh, the head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch, told Sputnik.

Most of the reports received by the watchdog came from the Gauteng province, followed by Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with large municipalities like Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town and eThekwini leading the way.