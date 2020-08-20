UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Slams Azerbaijan For Arresting Opposition Activists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:06 AM

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) non-profit organization on Wednesday condemned arrests of a number of Azerbaijani opposition activists and leaders after an unauthorized rally in Baku on July 14, describing the situation as political persecution by the country's government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Human Rights Watch (HRW) non-profit organization on Wednesday condemned arrests of a number of Azerbaijani opposition activists and leaders after an unauthorized rally in Baku on July 14, describing the situation as political persecution by the country's government.

On July 14, a small group of protesters stormed the country's parliament, inflicting property damage before being removed by the police. Azerbaijan's authorities painted it as a coup attempt retaliating by arresting dozens of opposition members, according to the HRW.

"The authorities opened an investigation into 'violating public order and resistance or use of force against a government representative.' Activists say that at least 80 people were detained on spurious administrative and criminal charges, although the exact figures are unknown," the watchdog said in a statement.

The HRW stressed that Azerbaijan participates in several international agreements that prohibit arbitrary detention as well as guarantee the right to a lawyer and ban maltreatment of detainees.

