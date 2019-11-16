UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Slams Iraqi Security Forces For Attacking Medics Treating Protesters

Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:13 AM

A prominent international rights watchdog criticized on Thursday the Iraqi security forces for attacking medical personnel who have been treating demonstrators since early October amid ongoing national unrest, and urged the authorities to launch an investigation into these actions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) A prominent international rights watchdog criticized on Thursday the Iraqi security forces for attacking medical personnel who have been treating demonstrators since early October amid ongoing national unrest, and urged the authorities to launch an investigation into these actions.

"Medics have become another victim of the [Iraqi] state's excessive force. These attacks show an utter disregard for the overriding need to ensure medical workers can do their essential job," Sarah Leah Whitson, the middle East director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

According to HRW, the security forces fired both tear gas and live ammunition at medical workers at least five times since October 25. The rights group cited a medic in Baghdad as saying that an officer fired tear gas directly at him as he tried to treat a wounded protester on the banks of the Tigris River. It also reviewed footage showing the security forces opening fire on medical workers, burning their tent and killing prominent Baghdad medic Abbas Ali.

"The United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials forbids government security forces from using excessive force against protesters and calls on them to ensure provision of medical assistance at the earliest possible moment to anyone injured by law enforcement officials," HRW stated.

The watchdog urged the Iraqi government to "ensure an independent investigation into every death at the hands of security forces, with the help of international experts if necessary."

It also called on countries that provide military support to Iraq to suspend aid to units violating human rights until Baghdad conducts an investigation and puts an end to these abuses.

The anti-government protests in Iraq have been ongoing since early October. Demonstrators are demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. The rallies have been met by a harsh response from the authorities, resulting in the deaths of over 300 people and injuries of nearly 15,000 across the country so far.

