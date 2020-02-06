UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Slams Saudi Arabia For Abusing Counterterrorism Court To Silence Dissent

Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Under the facade rhetoric of fight against terrorism, the Saudi authorities have been carrying out brutal suppression of critics by using the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) to lock them behind bars or even physically eliminate, a prominent human rights organization said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Under the facade rhetoric of fight against terrorism, the Saudi authorities have been carrying out brutal suppression of critics by using the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) to lock them behind bars or even physically eliminate, a prominent human rights organization said.

In a report titled "Muzzling critical voices: Politicized trials before Saudi Arabia's Specialized Criminal Court," Amnesty International tells about numerous instances when the pretext of fighting terrorism and cybercrime was cited by the SCC to sentence human rights defenders, writers, economists, journalists, religious clerics, reformists and political activists to harsh sentences up to death penalty.

"The Saudi Arabian government exploits the SCC to create a false aura of legality around its abuse of the counter-terror law to silence its critics. Every stage of the SCC's judicial process is tainted with human rights abuses, from the denial of access to a lawyer to incommunicado detention, to convictions based solely on so-called 'confessions' extracted through torture," the report quoted Heba Morayef, Amnesty International's middle East and North Africa Regional Director, as saying.

The specialized court was established in 2008 to try specifically people accused of terror-related crimes.

After scrutinizing the relevant laws and trials, the watchdog concluded that the overly vague definition of "terrorism" and "terrorist crime" made it possible to equate peaceful political activities to terrorism-related crimes.

The report claims that the majority of 95 documented convicts were prosecuted for participation in anti-government protests over charges such as "disobeying the ruler," "questioning the integrity of officials and the judicial system," and "inciting disorder by calling for demonstrations." Since 2016, the court has sentenced to death at least 28 individuals based on what the watchdog claims were "torture-tainted 'confessions.'"

"Virtually all Saudi Arabian independent voices, including human rights defenders, writers and religious clerics are behind bars serving lengthy sentences handed down by the SCC and other courts since 2011 or remain on trial on charges related to their peaceful expression or activism," the organization said.

The report concludes by saying that if the Saudi government wants to become the reformists they claim to be, it must begin with the unconditional and immediate release of all prisoners of conscience followed by a fundamental reform to the way the SCC trials are conducted.

