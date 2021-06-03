Watchdog Sounds Alarm Over Facial Recognition Technology Used by New York Police Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) A new investigation by a prominent international rights watchdog on Thursday showed that the New York Police Department can track people in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx by running pictures from 15,280 surveillance cameras into "invasive and discriminatory" facial recognition software.

"Thousands of volunteers from around the world participated in the investigation, tagging 15,280 surveillance cameras at intersections across Manhattan (3,590), Brooklyn (8,220) and the Bronx (3,470). Combined, the three boroughs account for almost half of the intersections (47%) in New York City, constituting a vast surface area of pervasive surveillance," the rights watchdog said.

Based on the latest census data, East New York in Brooklyn is 54.4% Black, 30% Hispanic and 8.4% White. This area was also found to be the most surveilled neighborhood among the three boroughs, with a disturbing 577 cameras located at various junctions.

"This expansive web of cameras can be used by police for invasive facial recognition and risk turning New York into an Orwellian surveillance city," the artificial intelligence and human rights researcher at Amnesty International, Matt Mahmoudi, said.

Amnesty international suspected that facial recognition was probably used in tracking and identifying Derrick 'Dwreck' Ingram, a participant at a Black Lives Matter protest who supposedly screamed into a police officer's ear. Attempts by the right watchdog to get information from the police department about the extent to which facial recognition was used in Dwreck's case have not proved successful.

Recently, the NYPD has faced many issues ranging from allegations of systemic racism and discrimination to the technology's bias against women and people of color. Using facial recognition technology with images from thousands of cameras around the city risks intensifying racist policing, harassment of protesters and could even lead to wrongful arrests, the group warned.