Watchdog Sues For Records Of US-Boeing Communications After 737 Max Crash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:00 AM

Watchdog Sues for Records of US-Boeing Communications After 737 Max Crash

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The US Federal government and Boeing have been sued to hand over records of communications that took place in the wake of the 737 MAX airliner crashes, a watchdog group said in a statement.

"Government watchdog Accountable.

US filed suit today to obtain records of communications between Boeing and the Department of Transportation after the second deadly crash of a 737 MAX in March 2019," the release said on Thursday.

The watchdog said Americans have a right to know if the Trump administration failed to initially ground Boeing's planes to protect the company's bottom line.

In March 2019, aviation authorities around the world grounded the Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliner after two new airplanes crashed within five months, killing all 346 people aboard both of them.

