Watchdog urges action on press freedom in Bulgaria vote

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called Wednesday for urgent action to "rescue press freedom" in Bulgaria ahead of next month's elections, warning that independent media were "on the brink of disappearing".

The Paris-based watchdog, which goes by its French acronym, flagged up several incidents over the past year involving threats or physical attacks on Bulgarian journalists -- including an alleged police beating -- and accused the authorities of inaction.

RSF criticised what it said was a tendency for government-critical outlets to receive less funding via state advertising and less access to official information, creating an unlevel playing field ahead of general elections on April 4.

"Press freedom has reached an impasse in Bulgaria and independent media are on the brink of disappearing," the head of the organisation's EU and Balkans desk Pavol Szalai said, in a statement accompanying ten proposals for improving the situation.

"These parliamentary elections provide an opportunity for action by domestic political forces and every voter who is concerned about the freedom and quality of the media.

" RSF urged authorities to improve journalists' security and protect the media from "judicial and economic harassment" in the form of arbitrary lawsuits, a frequent problem at present.

The recommendations also include a call for clearer criteria for the allocation of public funding and an end to the "widespread practice of 'buying' friendly coverage by placing advertisements in certain media outlets".

RSF also urged Bulgaria to strengthen the independence of its public broadcasters and news agency ahead of the elections.

"The independence of public broadcasters suffers from political interference while, in a conflict of interest, some privately owned media are used to inflict reprisals without regard to journalistic ethics," the watchdog said.

Bulgaria ranks 111th in RSF's latest World Press Freedom Index, the lowest position of any country in the European Union.

The elections follow months of anti-government street protests last summer demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's cabinet.

The coronavirus epidemic however quelled the massive rallies and the three-time premier has clung on to power.