UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Urges Action On Press Freedom In Bulgaria Vote

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:32 PM

Watchdog urges action on press freedom in Bulgaria vote

Media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called Wednesday for urgent action to "rescue press freedom" in Bulgaria ahead of next month's elections, warning that independent media were "on the brink of disappearing".

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called Wednesday for urgent action to "rescue press freedom" in Bulgaria ahead of next month's elections, warning that independent media were "on the brink of disappearing".

The Paris-based watchdog, which goes by its French acronym, flagged up several incidents over the past year involving threats or physical attacks on Bulgarian journalists -- including an alleged police beating -- and accused the authorities of inaction.

RSF criticised what it said was a tendency for government-critical outlets to receive less funding via state advertising and less access to official information, creating an unlevel playing field ahead of general elections on April 4.

"Press freedom has reached an impasse in Bulgaria and independent media are on the brink of disappearing," the head of the organisation's EU and Balkans desk Pavol Szalai said, in a statement accompanying ten proposals for improving the situation.

"These parliamentary elections provide an opportunity for action by domestic political forces and every voter who is concerned about the freedom and quality of the media.

" RSF urged authorities to improve journalists' security and protect the media from "judicial and economic harassment" in the form of arbitrary lawsuits, a frequent problem at present.

The recommendations also include a call for clearer criteria for the allocation of public funding and an end to the "widespread practice of 'buying' friendly coverage by placing advertisements in certain media outlets".

RSF also urged Bulgaria to strengthen the independence of its public broadcasters and news agency ahead of the elections.

"The independence of public broadcasters suffers from political interference while, in a conflict of interest, some privately owned media are used to inflict reprisals without regard to journalistic ethics," the watchdog said.

Bulgaria ranks 111th in RSF's latest World Press Freedom Index, the lowest position of any country in the European Union.

The elections follow months of anti-government street protests last summer demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's cabinet.

The coronavirus epidemic however quelled the massive rallies and the three-time premier has clung on to power.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police European Union Independence Bulgaria April Media From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan directs to complete constant ..

29 seconds ago

US Ready to Work With Russia, China on Climate Cha ..

32 seconds ago

US, Israel to Hold Joint Strategic Talks on March ..

34 seconds ago

Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza

4 minutes ago

Ferrari learn lessons from last season's failure a ..

4 minutes ago

Brussels warns on media freedom in Hungary, Poland ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.