Watchdog Urges Algeria To Release Protesters Detained In Mass Anti-Gov't Rallies

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:41 PM

Algeria should release all peaceful protesters who were detained during mass demonstrations in which they were demanding an end to corruption among the country's elite, a prominent human rights group said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Algeria should release all peaceful protesters who were detained during mass demonstrations in which they were demanding an end to corruption among the country's elite, a prominent human rights group said on Friday.

According to Amnesty International, at least 76 protesters were detained by the local authorities following the presidential election in December, including civil society activists, journalists and political leaders. Most of them now face charges of "unarmed gathering," "harming national security," "harming the army's morale" and "offending public officials."

"The Algerian authorities are deploying the threat of criminal trials against dozens of peaceful protesters, apparently in a bid to intimidate and silence critical voices. The use of trumped-up charges related to national security and the military is particularly outrageous," Philip Luther, Research and Advocacy director for the middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, said in the report.

Luther went on to say that his organization urges the authorities to "halt their campaign of arbitrary arrests and prosecutions."

Public unrest initially began last February when then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who had served as head of state for 20 years, announced that he would be seeking a fifth term in office. He eventually stepped down two months later, but this did not placate demonstrators, who demanded the resignation of other officials who were part of his administration. This set into motion a political crisis that has yet to be resolved.

The victory of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who won the December presidential election, triggered further protests, but the national army's general staff has said that his appointment should put an end to the political crisis.

