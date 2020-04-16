UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Urges Azerbaijan To Stop Using Anti-Coronavirus Measures To Silence Opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Azerbaijani authorities should stop abusing quarantine measures imposed in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak to arrest opposition activists, a prominent rights group said on Thursday.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), at least six activist and pro-opposition reporters were recently detained on charges it called "spurious," including breaking quarantine restrictions or disobeying police, for up to 30 days. Among the detainees was a man who was on the way to bring his child, who is suffering from a chronic health condition, to a hospital for daily treatment, HRW added.

"The authorities should stop using a public health emergency as a pretext to punish legitimate speech," Giorgi Gogia, associate Europe and Central Asia director at HRW said, as quoted by the group's press release.

The watchdog emphasized that placing government critics in crowded detention facilities may even increase the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Azerbaijan has so far confirmed 1,253 coronavirus cases on its soil and 13 deaths from complications related to COVID-19.

