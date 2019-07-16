UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Urges Damascus To Stop Collectively Punish Families Of Terrorist Suspects

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

An international human rights watchdog has called on the Syrian authorities to end the practice of collectively freezing assets of relatives of terrorist suspects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) An international human rights watchdog has called on the Syrian authorities to end the practice of collectively freezing assets of relatives of terrorist suspects.

According to Human Rights Watch, the Syrian government is using its sweeping 2012 counterterrorism law and a special court to prosecute human rights defenders and peaceful activists on charges of aiding terrorists in trials, distributing humanitarian aid and recording human rights abuses. The so-called Decree 63 allows the Finance Ministry to freeze assets of suspected terrorists and their families even if they have not been charged with any crime.

"The expansive reach of Decree 63 shows how threatened the Syrian government feels by the mere expression of humanitarian activism and dissent. Syria should stop using the counterterrorism law in arbitrary ways that amount to collective punishment," Lama Fakih, the acting middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said as quoted in the press release.

According to the watchdog, these practices contradict Damascus' goal to encourage the return of people to Syria, who fled the war, and put returnees at risk of arbitrary prosecution.

The Syrian Civil War between President Bashar Assad's forces and different terrorist groups, including Islamic State (banned in Russia), has been going on since 2011. In 2017, Damascus announced that the Islamic State had been defeated. Even though there are still remnants of various militant forces in some regions of the country, the most pertinent issues for the government now are political stabilization, rebuilding of the infrastructure, and the return of Syrian refugees.

