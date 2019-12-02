UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Urges ICC To Strengthen Delivery Of Justice Ahead Of Elections In Organization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:45 PM

Watchdog Urges ICC to Strengthen Delivery of Justice Ahead of Elections in Organization

A prominent human rights watchdog has called on the member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take important steps in strengthening the delivery of justice by the court and increase support for its functioning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A prominent human rights watchdog has called on the member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take important steps in strengthening the delivery of justice by the court and increase support for its functioning.

From December 2 to 7, the ICC is holding the annual session of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) in the Netherlands city of The Hague. In 2020, the ICC will elect a new prosecutor and six new judges.

Human Rights Watch called on the ICC member states to use these events as an opportunity to address challenges facing the court and "seize the momentum for meaningful change."

"Atrocities across the globe are a reminder that the ICC, with all its shortcomings, remains the essential court of last resort. The court's annual meeting, as well as the 2020 elections for the next ICC prosecutor and a third of the court's judges, present critical opportunities for change that member countries and justice supporters shouldn't miss," Elizabeth Evenson, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said as quoted in the press release.

The watchdog recalls that in May, following several notable ICC setbacks, the court's leadership requested an independent review of court practice by expert practitioners. These experts are expected to be approved at the current session and they will be mandated to issue a report and recommendations for institutional changes by September 2020.

According to the watchdog, the ICC is facing growing threats to its mandates from governments. It recalls that earlier in 2019, the US President Donald Trump's revoked an entry visa for ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda over potential investigations into the US military and intelligence personnel's alleged crimes in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan ICC Trump The Hague Netherlands May September December Visa Criminals 2019 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits family of Aisha Al Mazrou ..

46 minutes ago

Commissioner preside meeting regarding social welf ..

2 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack on ..

1 hour ago

Secretary General Receives Letter of Credence of P ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 80 People, Accused of Attacking Military Ba ..

6 seconds ago

Prime Minister commends role of IRW in supporting ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.