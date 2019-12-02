Watchdog Urges ICC to Strengthen Delivery of Justice Ahead of Elections in Organization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A prominent human rights watchdog has called on the member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take important steps in strengthening the delivery of justice by the court and increase support for its functioning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A prominent human rights watchdog has called on the member countries of the International Criminal ICC ) to take important steps in strengthening the delivery of justice by the court and increase support for its functioning.

From December 2 to 7, the ICC is holding the annual session of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) in the Netherlands city of The Hague. In 2020, the ICC will elect a new prosecutor and six new judges.

Human Rights Watch called on the ICC member states to use these events as an opportunity to address challenges facing the court and "seize the momentum for meaningful change."

"Atrocities across the globe are a reminder that the ICC, with all its shortcomings, remains the essential court of last resort. The court's annual meeting, as well as the 2020 elections for the next ICC prosecutor and a third of the court's judges, present critical opportunities for change that member countries and justice supporters shouldn't miss," Elizabeth Evenson, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said as quoted in the press release.

The watchdog recalls that in May, following several notable ICC setbacks, the court's leadership requested an independent review of court practice by expert practitioners. These experts are expected to be approved at the current session and they will be mandated to issue a report and recommendations for institutional changes by September 2020.

According to the watchdog, the ICC is facing growing threats to its mandates from governments. It recalls that earlier in 2019, the US President Donald Trump's revoked an entry visa for ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda over potential investigations into the US military and intelligence personnel's alleged crimes in Afghanistan.