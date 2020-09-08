UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Urges Malta To Stop Migrant Pushback To War-Torn Libya

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:58 PM

Watchdog Urges Malta to Stop Migrant Pushback to War-Torn Libya

A prominent human rights group on Tuesday expressed concerns over Malta's unlawful pushback operations against migrants seeking to cross into the European Union from Libya via the Mediterranean Sea, urging the country to respect and protect the rights of refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) A prominent human rights group on Tuesday expressed concerns over Malta's unlawful pushback operations against migrants seeking to cross into the European Union from Libya via the Mediterranean Sea, urging the country to respect and protect the rights of refugees.

"Malta is stooping to ever more despicable and illegal tactics to shirk their responsibilities to people in need. Shamefully, the EU and Italy have normalized cooperation with Libya on border control, but sending people back to danger in Libya is anything but normal. EU member states must stop assisting in the return of people to a country where they face unspeakable horrors," Elisa De Pieri, the regional researcher at Amnesty International said, as cited in the press release.

According to the rights group, the Maltese authorities are engaged in criminal actions that result in deaths among migrants and illegal returns to war-torn Libya.

"People are ... arbitrarily detained in places where torture and other ill-treatment is highly likely.

From the beginning of January to 27 August 2020 7,256 people were 'pulled back' to Libya by the EU-supported Libyan Coast Guard, which was often alerted of the presence of boats at sea by airplanes engaged in Frontex and other EU operations," Amnesty International's statement read.

On November 10, 2019, Malta and Libya concluded a secret agreement, according to which the authorities of the two countries can intercept migrants heading to Malta and return them to the North African country.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, 12,010 sea arrivals have been registered in Italy, and a further 1,838 on the island nation of Malta, since the start of the year.

Libya serves as a transit point for thousands of migrants who attempt to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. The journey is extremely perilous and often results in the deaths of those who try to cross the sea. A number of international charities have been organizing sea rescue missions in the region.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Amnesty International European Union Italy Libya Malta Turkish Lira January August November Border Criminals 2019 2020 From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie faces problem of access to inte ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces badminton tournamen ..

36 minutes ago

OIC, UNHCR Agree on a Joint Action Plan

36 minutes ago

Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

2 minutes ago

A+ category domestic player can earn over PKR3mill ..

46 minutes ago

Nauman Ijaz under fire on social media after state ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.