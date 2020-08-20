Watchdog Urges Mynamar to Drop Charges Against Activist Accused of Organizing Protest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Myanmar authorities should immediately drop all charges against free-speech activist and poet Maung Saungkha, who is accused of organizing a peaceful protest to end Internet blackouts across the conflict-torn Rakhine and Chin states, a prominent human rights group said on Thursday.

Saungkha is expected to appear in court on August 21. The activist was charged for hanging a banner reading "Is the internet being shut down to hide war crimes in Rakhine and killing people?" in downtown Yangon on June 21 under Section 19 of the Peaceful Assembly and Peaceful Procession Law that criminalizes unauthorized protests. Saungkha may face a three-month prison sentence, a fine or both.

"The charge against Maung Saungkha is just the latest example of the Myanmar government's intolerance of critical speech and peaceful protest. Instead of prosecuting those peacefully highlighting rights violations, such as the blanket internet shutdown in Rakhine and Chin states, the authorities should be acting to end those violations," Linda Lakhdhir, a legal adviser in the Human Rights Watch (HRW) Asia Division, said.

Saungkha said in an email to HRW that the country's government did not take any steps to "improve the freedom of expression in Myanmar," and did not intend to stop Internet blackouts instead of prosecuting opponents of the Internet shutdown.

The conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state between the Rohingya and the Buddhist majority dates back to the previous century. Central authorities and the Buddhist population consider the Rohingya to be undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh.

Tensions escalated in 2017 when Myanmar's military launched a major offensive on Rohingya villages and outposts in the Rakhine state after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts. According to the United Nations, about 745,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar's large-scale security forces campaign in 2017.