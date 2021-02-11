UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Urges Philippine Government To End Attacks Against Indigenous Peoples

Amnesty International called on the government of the Philippines on Thursday to end the arbitrary killings, arrests and harassment of peaceful dissenters and human rights activists, including those of indigenous background

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Amnesty International called on the government of the Philippines on Thursday to end the arbitrary killings, arrests and harassment of peaceful dissenters and human rights activists, including those of indigenous background.

"Amnesty International is deeply alarmed by the series of escalating attacks against Indigenous peoples in the Philippines. The organization calls on the Philippines government to put a stop to violence, arrests and harassment perpetrated against Indigenous peoples," the organization said in a report.

The report contained cases of members of indigenous peoples who were threatened, arrested and sometimes killed on arbitrary charges, such as terrorism and illegal possession of arms. The watchdog claimed that such charges were often only a pretext to persecute people perceived to be human rights defenders or government critics, as well as supporters of the New People's Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

"The organisation reiterates that simply believing in communism as an ideological stance is not a criminal act under domestic law and cannot be a used as a justification to target any individual or group," the report read.

The watchdog cited the practice of "red-tagging" the potential victims, saying its occurrence has increased during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte to harass and intimidate those critical of the government.

Pointing to the Philippines' declaration of commitment to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the watchdog called on the government to respect the obligations it assumed under international law.

