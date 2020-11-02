UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Urges Philippine Gov't To Stop Labeling Critics As Communists, Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) A prominent human rights group on Monday urged the Philippine government to do away with the so-called red-tagging, such as naming people and groups considered to be critical of the government as communists or terrorists, thus making them targets of harassment and even violence.

The country's upper house is set to hold a hearing on the matter on Tuesday.

"As a Senate committee begins its inquiry into the issue on 3 November 2020, Amnesty International calls on the Philippine government to end its vicious and at times deadly practice of red-tagging .

.. Instead of maligning and endangering people for the lawful exercise of their freedom of expression, the government should seek to address legitimate criticism of its policies and practices," Amnesty International said in a statement.

The government of President Rodrigo Duterte has been widely criticized for its heavy-handed approach to public security, as well as the alleged use of the fight against terrorism to deal with people and organizations it deems undesirable. The Duterte administration has denied such allegations.

