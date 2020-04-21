A prominent international human rights watchdog on Tuesday called on the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), which governs areas in northeastern Syria recaptured from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), and the US-led international coalition to provide full support to a new working group announced by the SDC and created to help find the thousands of people kidnapped by the IS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A prominent international human rights watchdog on Tuesday called on the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), which governs areas in northeastern Syria recaptured from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), and the US-led international coalition to provide full support to a new working group announced by the SDC and created to help find the thousands of people kidnapped by the IS.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a press release that on April 5, the SDC announced the creation of a civilian working group consisting of lawyers, activists and relatives of the missing people. In a letter sent by HRW to the SDC on April 20, the rights group commended the move, saying that it was a good first step in dealing with the issue of IS kidnappings and recommended a few future steps to make the group more effective.

"Families who have long waited for answers to what happened to their missing loved ones will be buoyed by this announcement.

Local authorities and the US-led coalition should do everything in their power to ensure that the working group has the support it needs to get these answers," Michael Page, the deputy middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said, as quoted by the press release.

According to HRW, the Syrian Network for Human Rights said that there were over 8,143 people detained by the IS, whose status remained unknown, while most of those people went missing on territories under SDC control. The watchdog therefore urged the SDC and the Syrian Democratic Forces "to ensure that the mandate primarily focuses on the missing and disappeared in areas under their control, particularly those IS kidnapped."

HRW also said that the working group should have the authority to request information from regional and local authorities, access to formal and informal prisons, as well as international organizations with a mandate to monitor detention facilities.