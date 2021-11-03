UrduPoint.com

Watchdog Urges Thailand To Probe Political Activists' Alleged Police Torture Impartially

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:11 PM

A prominent human rights group called on the Thai government on Wednesday to promptly launch an impartial investigation into the case of the alleged torture of two pro-democracy activists by police in Bangkok

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021)

"The Thai authorities should promptly and impartially investigate the alleged police torture of two pro-democracy activists in Bangkok and hold those responsible to account," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The cases in question are said to have taken place on October 29, when police arrested Attasith Nussa and Weeraphap Wongsaman after violently dispersing a protest outside a Bangkok police station, the statement read.

According to the two men, the police beat them during the arrest, then brought them inside a police station where officers also choked them, burned them with cigarettes, and threatened them with death.

"Attasith and Weeraphap's accounts of their brutal mistreatment show that the Thai government has failed miserably to live up to its repeated pledges to end torture in police custody," Asia director at Human Rights Watch, Brad Adams, was quoted as saying.

The activists were released by the court on October 30. On the next day, Attasith announced that he was filing a complaint with the House of Representatives' Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights.

"Attasith and Weeraphap's cases should impress upon the Thai government the need to establish a credible and independent prosecutorial body to receive complaints of police abuse, conduct investigations, and bring cases for prosecution," Adams added.

The international watchdog noted that torture and other abuse in police custody have long been a problem in Thailand, criticizing the government for not making sufficient efforts to address the issue. The parliament, in particular, is currently considering the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Bill, which does not meet international human rights standards, such as lacking definitions of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

