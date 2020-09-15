UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Urges Turkey To Drop Charges Against Exiled Journalist Facing Life Sentence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Watchdog Urges Turkey to Drop Charges Against Exiled Journalist Facing Life Sentence

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-governmental organization urged the Turkish leadership on Tuesday to drop charges against seven Turkish activists that are facing life imprisonment for participating in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, including exiled opposition journalist Can Dundar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-governmental organization urged the Turkish leadership on Tuesday to drop charges against seven Turkish activists that are facing life imprisonment for participating in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, including exiled opposition journalist Can Dundar.

"Seven defendants, incl. the exiled journalist #CanDundar, face charge on 'attempting to overthrow the gov't', in Gezi trial. Court denied lawyers' request for recording the defense of defendants from abroad and still waits the warrant arrests to be executed ... @RSF_inter calls on Turkish authorities to drop this artificial charge brought against Dündar, to put an end to these attempts to discredit and target the journalist," RSF said on Twitter.

In 2013, Dunbar, then columnist for the Turkish Milliyet newspaper, was laid off for critical articles about the authorities in connection of the Gezi protests that began in Istanbul in late May of that year, over the decision of the Turkish authorities to cut down the Gezi Park next to Taksim Square to build a shopping and entertainment center in its place.

The protesters were supported by half the provinces of Turkey and Turks living in Europe. The protests escalated into a wave of opposition to government policies.

In early 2015, Dundar became editor-in-chief in the center-left Cumhuriyet newspaper. Shortly thereafter, Dundar and Cumhuriyet's Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul were arrested on charges of being members of a terror organization, espionage and revealing confidential documents, facing sentences of up to life imprisonment. Dundar was in particular accused of disclosing state secrets after the news outlet published footage alleging that Turkey had a role in arming Syrian militants. After being charged, the journalist fled to Germany. Ankara is currently seeking to extradite him.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Europe Turkey Twitter Lawyers Germany Ankara Istanbul May 2015 From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Governor of UAE Central Bank emphasises importance ..

11 minutes ago

World failing to meet all targets to save nature, ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Refutes Kiev's Cla ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 15 Sep 2020

10 minutes ago

UAE Pro League holds strategic retreat benchmarkin ..

1 hour ago

Democracy only viable system to assure freedom of ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.