Watchdog Urges Turkish Cypriot Authorities To Promptly Release 175 Syrian Asylum Seekers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:12 PM

The authorities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus should immediately release 175 Syrian asylum seekers saved from a boat overturned near the Northern Cyprus shore in March, while the Greek Cypriot authorities should allow them to enter their territory and consider the migrants' asylum claims, a prominent rights group said on Thursday

"Turkish Cypriot authorities should immediately release 175 detained Syrian asylum seekers, and Greek Cypriot authorities should allow them to cross the line into their territory and process their asylum claims," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

According to HRW, the boat with Syrian migrants was not allowed to dock in the Republic of Cyprus over COVID-19 fears on March 20. Many of the passengers of the vessel were heading to the southern part of the islands to rejoin their families already settled there. The boat eventually navigated north, and the Turkish Cypriot authorities rescued the migrants. However, the authorities of Northern Cyprus are still keeping the refugees in detention even after 14 days of an obligatory COVID-19 quarantine, which expired in early April, and intend to send them to Turkey.

"Turkish Cypriot authorities initially provided rescue and safety to the Syrian asylum seekers, but now appear to be holding them in indefinite detention. For their part, Greek Cypriot authorities should not ignore the claims for protection and family reunification that many of the asylum seekers have on its territory," Nadia Hardman, a refugee and migrant rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, said, as quoted by the press release.

The watchdog noted that there were 69 children, seven of which were accompanied, among the 175 rescued Syrians. The legal basis for the detention is not clear, as, under Northern Cyprus' legislation, the authorities can keep migrants in custody only for eight days a term that can be extended only by a court decision.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus issued deportation orders for all refugees, but Ankara refused to accept them, citing fears over the coronavirus, according to HRW. Now, they are at risk of being deported to Syria, as Turkey, which has repeatedly deported migrants to the country where they may face persecution, is responsible for upholding human rights in Northern Cyprus under international law, according to the rights group.

