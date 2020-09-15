UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Urges UN, OSCE To Probe Human Rights Breaches During Belarus Opposition Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Watchdog Urges UN, OSCE to Probe Human Rights Breaches During Belarus Opposition Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) A prominent human rights group on Tuesday called on the UN Human Rights Council, which is currently holding a debate on Belarus, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to promptly open inquiries into human rights violations during the Belarusian opposition protests.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Belarusian security forces arbitrarily detained thousands of people during the opposition rallies that erupted following the August 9 presidential election and systematically tortured hundreds of people.

"The UN Human Rights Council, which will hold an urgent debate on Belarus during the session that will run from September 14 to October 6, and the OSCE should promptly open inquiries," HRW said in a press release.

The watchdog has interviewed 27 former detainees ” 21 men and 6 women ” nearly all of whom said they were arrested from August 8-12. While some were arrested over their participation in demonstrations, others were grabbed off the streets or from their cars. HRW also revealed that much of the physical abuse by the riot police and other law enforcement officers, as well as the detention conditions that interviewees described, constituted torture.

"The victims described beatings, prolonged stress positions, electric shocks, and in at least one case, rape, and said they saw other detainees suffer the same or worse abuse.

They had serious injuries, including broken bones, cracked teeth, skin wounds, electrical burns, and mild traumatic brain injuries. Some had kidney damage. Six of the people interviewed were hospitalized, for one to five days. Police held detainees in custody for several days, often incommunicado, in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions," the press release added.

Apart from protesters, the Belarusian police also arrested foreign and local journalists, though they displayed their press credentials, the watchdog said, adding that all of those detainees interviewed said they were denied access to a lawyer.

The Belarusian opposition initiated mass nationwide protests after President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 130 security officers.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Interior Ministry United Nations Europe Vote Died Same Belarus August September October Women All From Opposition

Recent Stories

An Unmatched Design and Blazing Performance - Midr ..

1 minute ago

Emirates resumes A380 flights to Moscow following ..

18 minutes ago

UN urged to move beyond rhetoric, hold India accou ..

17 minutes ago

Tour de France cyclists all test negative for Covi ..

17 minutes ago

Notification allowing wedding halls to reopen unde ..

17 minutes ago

Hasan Ali likely to get fit ahead of Quaid-e-Azam ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.