Watchdog Urges UN, OSCE to Probe Human Rights Breaches During Belarus Opposition Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) A prominent human rights group on Tuesday called on the UN Human Rights Council, which is currently holding a debate on Belarus, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to promptly open inquiries into human rights violations during the Belarusian opposition protests.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Belarusian security forces arbitrarily detained thousands of people during the opposition rallies that erupted following the August 9 presidential election and systematically tortured hundreds of people.

"The UN Human Rights Council, which will hold an urgent debate on Belarus during the session that will run from September 14 to October 6, and the OSCE should promptly open inquiries," HRW said in a press release.

The watchdog has interviewed 27 former detainees ” 21 men and 6 women ” nearly all of whom said they were arrested from August 8-12. While some were arrested over their participation in demonstrations, others were grabbed off the streets or from their cars. HRW also revealed that much of the physical abuse by the riot police and other law enforcement officers, as well as the detention conditions that interviewees described, constituted torture.

"The victims described beatings, prolonged stress positions, electric shocks, and in at least one case, rape, and said they saw other detainees suffer the same or worse abuse.

They had serious injuries, including broken bones, cracked teeth, skin wounds, electrical burns, and mild traumatic brain injuries. Some had kidney damage. Six of the people interviewed were hospitalized, for one to five days. Police held detainees in custody for several days, often incommunicado, in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions," the press release added.

Apart from protesters, the Belarusian police also arrested foreign and local journalists, though they displayed their press credentials, the watchdog said, adding that all of those detainees interviewed said they were denied access to a lawyer.

The Belarusian opposition initiated mass nationwide protests after President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 130 security officers.