UrduPoint.com

Watchdog Urges UNHRC To Create Investigative Mission On Iran's Repression Of Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Watchdog Urges UNHRC to Create Investigative Mission on Iran's Repression of Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) member countries should vote to establish an independent mission to investigate Iran's violent repression of the protests, which hit the country in mid-September after Mahsa Amini's death, as a "first step toward accountability," a prominent watchdog said on Wednesday.

The UNHRC will hold a special session on human rights violations in Iran on Thursday.

"Iranian authorities seem determined to unleash brutal force to crush protests and have ignored calls to investigate the mountains of evidence of serious rights violations," Tara Sepehri Far, a senior Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. "The UN Human Rights Council should shine a spotlight on the deepening repression and create an independent mechanism to investigate Iranian government abuses and hold those responsible accountable."

The watchdog added that videos circulated on social media show that authorities have deployed special forces and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps units "armed with military assault rifles, vehicle-mounted DShK 12.

7mm heavy machine guns, and armored vehicles."

On Tuesday, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that Iranian courts issued more than 1,000 guilty verdicts against participants of recent anti-government riots in Tehran.

Violent riots broke out in Iran on September 16 after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens blamed the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad. Several death sentences have been issued against those involved in the riots.

Related Topics

Riots Police United Nations Iran Vote Social Media Vehicles Died Tehran Tara September From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

50 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

2 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.