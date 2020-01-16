UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Urges Vietnam To Stop Arrests, Social Media Crackdown Over Deadly Land Dispute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) A prominent human rights group said on Thursday that the Vietnamese authorities must abandon their efforts to stifle public criticism over a land dispute in the country by conducting countrywide arrests and introducing media censorship, as it fragrantly violates people's right for freedom of expression.

The dispute escalated last week, when the Vietnamese police undertaken an operation in Dong Tam village, residents of which are protesting the lease of the land to a military-owned telecommunications company. According to Amnesty International, the authorities' attack on the public criticism has been further stepped up following the clashes that occurred during the operation and left four people, including three police officers, killed. Three activists were detained for social media posts on the matter, while many others experienced restrictions on their activities on Facebook, the watchdog said.

"The Vietnamese government's heavy-handed efforts to censor discussion of this land dispute are the latest example of its campaign to assert control over online content," Amnesty International's Regional Director Nicholas Bequelin said, as quoted by the press release.

Bequelin stated that the Vietnamese authorities' actions represented the attack on the people's right for freedom of expression and the attempt to stamp out criticism over the dispute.

"Social media, particularly Facebook, is increasingly becoming weaponised by Viet Nam to go after those who peacefully speak their mind. This is an unacceptable attack on freedom of expression and a clear attempt to stamp out dissent," the official stated.

According to villagers, Dong Tam remains cordoned off since January 9, while dozens of people are still remaining in custody incommunicado and are at risk of torture and ill-treatment. Amnesty International said it had documented grave detention conditions of prisoners, who were denied medical care and clean water and were being kept in solitary confinement.

Bequelin called on the Vietnamese authorities to investigate the actions of the police during the operation in Dong Tam and bring to justice those involved in perpetrating violence in the village.

