UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Vows To Monitor Human Rights Abuses In US During Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Watchdog Vows to Monitor Human Rights Abuses in US During Presidential Election

A prominent rights group on Wednesday voiced grave concerns about the state of human rights in the United States during the upcoming US presidential election, saying that it will monitor the situation to expose any violations of public order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) A prominent rights group on Wednesday voiced grave concerns about the state of human rights in the United States during the upcoming US presidential election, saying that it will monitor the situation to expose any violations of public order.

"The world is watching the United States and we at Amnesty International stand ready to document and denounce violations of the rights to freedom of expression and assembly throughout the election period. The widespread availability of guns, combined with the incitement of violence and the enabling and abetting of white supremacy � at the highest levels of government and by those elected to serve the people � has left the country dangerously vulnerable to civil and political unrest," Interim Executive Director of Amnesty International USA Bob Goodfellow said in a press statement.

The rights group has called on the US authorities to ensure that no one will be exposed to armed intimidation at the polls, as well as guarantee freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, whatever the outcome of the election, including preventing police abuses and acts of racism and discrimination.

"Amnesty International has crisis researchers prepared for rapid deployment in case of serious abuses in the context of protests, and will actively monitor social media and other online platforms to document and verify such violations. Members of the media can expect to receive timely updates and analysis from Amnesty International on such violations as they arise," the press release added.

The move is part of Amnesty International's 2020 goals to research, document, and campaign globally against any excessive use of force by police in the US, including against minorities and peaceful protesters.

Related Topics

Election Assembly USA World Police Social Media Amnesty International United States 2020 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awarene ..

10 minutes ago

PCB announces panel of commentators for Pak Vs Zim ..

10 minutes ago

Aqua Challenge set for splashing debut this weeken ..

40 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Says NATO to Accept Mutual Missil ..

42 seconds ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Azeri Smerch Str ..

43 seconds ago

European stock tumble at open on virus curb fears

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.