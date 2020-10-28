Watchdog Vows to Monitor Human Rights Abuses in US During Presidential Election

A prominent rights group on Wednesday voiced grave concerns about the state of human rights in the United States during the upcoming US presidential election, saying that it will monitor the situation to expose any violations of public order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) A prominent rights group on Wednesday voiced grave concerns about the state of human rights in the United States during the upcoming US presidential election, saying that it will monitor the situation to expose any violations of public order.

"The world is watching the United States and we at Amnesty International stand ready to document and denounce violations of the rights to freedom of expression and assembly throughout the election period. The widespread availability of guns, combined with the incitement of violence and the enabling and abetting of white supremacy � at the highest levels of government and by those elected to serve the people � has left the country dangerously vulnerable to civil and political unrest," Interim Executive Director of Amnesty International USA Bob Goodfellow said in a press statement.

The rights group has called on the US authorities to ensure that no one will be exposed to armed intimidation at the polls, as well as guarantee freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, whatever the outcome of the election, including preventing police abuses and acts of racism and discrimination.

"Amnesty International has crisis researchers prepared for rapid deployment in case of serious abuses in the context of protests, and will actively monitor social media and other online platforms to document and verify such violations. Members of the media can expect to receive timely updates and analysis from Amnesty International on such violations as they arise," the press release added.

The move is part of Amnesty International's 2020 goals to research, document, and campaign globally against any excessive use of force by police in the US, including against minorities and peaceful protesters.