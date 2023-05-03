UrduPoint.com

Watchdog Warns About Unprecedented Threats To Media Freedom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Independent journalism around the world is under unprecedented two-pronged pressure from governments in the physical world and AI-driven fake content that is taking over the media space online, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warned Wednesday

The Paris-based media watchdog published the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, which evaluates the environment for journalism in 180 countries and territories. The annual publication is timed to World Press Freedom Day.

"The World Press Freedom Index shows enormous volatility in situations, with major rises and falls and unprecedented changes ... This instability is the result of increased aggressiveness on the part of the authorities in many countries and growing animosity towards journalists on social media and in the physical world," RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said in a statement.

The volatility is also the consequence of growth in what RSF called the fake content industry, which "produces and distributes disinformation." RSF noted that the remarkable development of artificial intelligence was wreaking havoc on the media world, creating life-like photos and blurring the line between facts and artifices.

The watchdog added that reporters work in a "bad" environment in seven out of 10 countries.

The index lists Norway, Ireland, and Denmark as the top three best countries to be a journalist, while the bottom rankings went to Vietnam, China and North Korea. Meanwhile, the United States and the United Kingdom took 45th and 26th place, respectively.

