Watchdog Warns Of Lack Of COVID-19 Tests, Oxygen Supplies In Northwestern Syria

Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) A watchdog group warned on Wednesday of the dearth of testing kits and oxygen supplies in northwestern Syria amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease.

According to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), daily COVID-19 cases have increased 10 times since August 1, reaching a record 1,554 on September 6. The committee also noted a significant increase in airstrikes within the last three months, as well as restrictions on humanitarian services.

"As a second COVID wave hits northwest Syria, supplies of testing kits and oxygen are beginning to run low just as daily case numbers reach record highs - and airstrikes increase," the IRC said in a statement, calling for a ceasefire, protection of civilians, and seeing to the the medical supplies shortage.

IRC Country Director for Syria Tanya Evans noted the importance of cross-border access and proper funds for COVID-19 relief.

"Syria has received a mere 27 per cent of the required funds so far this year - a major drop from previous years - and the health cluster is less than 12 per cent funded. Today, 13 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance - a 30 per cent increase since 2014 and an increase of two million just since last year," Evans said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Syrian authorities have confirmed a total of 29,805 cases, including 2,090 fatalities.

