Watchdogs Ask Malaysian Parliament to Reject Police Complaints Bill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Malaysia's parliament must reject the police complaints bill on the creation of the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) and introduce a non-state organization that will be in charge of overlooking police abuses, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday in a joint statement with Amnesty International Malaysia.

"The Malaysian parliament should reject the proposed police complaints law and create an independent commission that will ensure real accountability for police abuses," the statement read.

According to the two NGOs, the IPCC would be even weaker than the current Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) and would be limited in what it can do.

This means that the IPCC would have no rights to conduct any search and seizure operations, would have limited powers in compelling the production of evidence and would not be allowed to hold any hearings.

In addition, commissioners working for the IPCC would not be allowed to visit police stations or places of detention without prior notice.

"The police complaints bill is an insult to all of the families of those who have died in custody from police abuse in Malaysia. Parliament should reject this toothless commission and enact a truly independent body with real enforcement power," Asia legal advisor for HRW Linda Lakhdhir said.

Police bodies in Malaysia have been accused of corruption for years. In 2009 the EAIC was created but failed to hold the police accountable for their actions.

Malaysia's government promised to put the IPCC bill for a second reading in parliament.