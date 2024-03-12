Watchdogs Probe 'technical' Failure On Boeing-made LATAM Plane
Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Airline watchdogs were on Tuesday investigating why a Boeing-made plane bound for New Zealand violently lost altitude mid-flight, injuring a host of terrified passengers.
Passengers aboard the LATAM flight said the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plunged earthward while flying from Sydney to Auckland on Monday evening, slinging unrestrained travellers out of their seats and smashing them into the roof of the cabin.
The Chilean airline said Tuesday it was working with authorities to unravel the unspecified "technical event", the latest in a string of safety incidents to plague US airplane manufacturer Boeing.
"It was just a split second," said Auckland-based chef Lucas Ellwood, who was on board flight LA800.
"The crashing of people into the roof caused the tiling to be dislodged," he told AFP on Tuesday.
"The guy behind me was in the toilet when it happened, the poor guy. He told me he went through the roof," he added.
Emergency crews were notified shortly before the flight landed and a phalanx of more than a dozen ambulances and other medical vehicles rushed to the scene.
Paramedics said they treated about 50 patients after the flight touched down at Auckland Airport, with health officials telling AFP four people remained in hospital as of Tuesday morning.
LATAM said there were 263 passengers and nine cabin crew on board when the plane "experienced a strong movement".
"Only one passenger and one crew member have injuries that require additional care but are not life-threatening," LATAM said in a statement.
The flight arrived on time, the airline added.
New Zealand air safety investigators will lead the probe into the incident with the help of Chilean officials, the Chilean General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics said in a statement.
Air accident safety investigator Joe Hattley told AFP that technical problems were rare in modern aircraft.
"That flight record will be key to understanding this event. It will tell investigators if it was an atmospheric event or a technical problem with the aircraft," said Hattley, who also teaches at the University of New South Wales in Australia.
"Aviation is a safe method of transport. But these kinds of events highlight the absolute need for passengers to keep their seatbelts fastened."
Data from airline tracker FlightAware showed the plane lost altitude about two hours into the three-hour flight.
Brian Jokat, who was on board, said he saw a passenger strike the roof of the plane before falling back down and hitting his ribs on an armrest.
"He was on the roof of the plane on his back, looking down on me. It was like 'The Exorcist'," Jokat told national broadcaster Radio New Zealand.
Jokat said that after the plane landed, the pilot came to the back of the cabin.
"I asked him 'what happened?' and he said to me 'I lost my instrumentation briefly and then it just came back all of a sudden'," Jokat said.
